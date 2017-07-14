Brooklyn Park Man, 23, Sentenced For Sex Trafficking

July 14, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Park, Prison Sentence, Sex Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to prison for sex trafficking a woman in Woodbury, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Tyree Erik Jones was sentenced to 96 months – 8 years – in prison following his earlier guilty plea.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones was arrested in an undercover operation by Washington County and Woodbury law enforcement agencies. Authorities say he drove a woman to a hotel as her “pimp” with the purpose of her engaging in sex for $300.

Jones was arrested at the hotel.

“This office will continue to go after sex traffickers until, hopefully, they realize that Washington County is no longer safe for them to do business here,” County Attorney Pete Orput said.

