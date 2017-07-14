Startup Launches Nap Capsule Hotels In China

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It happens to everyone – the later in the day it gets the more tired we feel.
But, what if there was a place to take a quick nap without going home?
Introducing: Capsule hotels.
Capsule hotels can be found in China, and are specifically designed for people looking for a nap not a place to sleep for the night.
To use one, it’s about a $1.50 per half hour during the mid-day rush. During non-peak hours, its less than $1.
Reuters said the startup launched in May in Beijing but has already expanded to other cities as well.