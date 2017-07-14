Meet Felicity, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

July 14, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, Pet Guest Of The Week

Our pet guest this week is Felicity, a 6-year-old cat from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control!

Felicity is a spayed domestic shorthair cat. She was left behind in an apartment when her previous owner moved away and has been at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control since May 12.

felicity 2 Meet Felicity, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

(credit: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control)

Felicity is very easygoing, has lived with another cat and is good with children as well. She was also a “cat-idate” at Kitty Hall on June 27, but is still waiting to be adopted.

For more information on Felicity and other adoptable pets, click here.

