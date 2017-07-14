Meet Felicity, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

Our pet guest this week is Felicity, a 6-year-old cat from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control!
Felicity is a spayed domestic shorthair cat. She was left behind in an apartment when her previous owner moved away and has been at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control since May 12.
Felicity is very easygoing, has lived with another cat and is good with children as well. She was also a “cat-idate” at Kitty Hall on June 27, but is still waiting to be adopted.
For more information on Felicity and other adoptable pets, click here.