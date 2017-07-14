Report: Republican Operative Takes Own Life In Rochester

New Penalties For Underage Drinking On Boats On Lake Minnetonka Authorities at Lake Minnetonka have a new way of enforcing underage drinking laws on boats. Starting Friday, owners and operators of boats will be held responsible for any underage drinking that happens on their boat.

Report: Republican Operative Takes Own Life In RochesterA report in the Chicago Tribune said that a former Republican operative took his own life in Minnesota. The report also said his death came soon after he told The Wall Street Journal he tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers during the 2016 presidential election.