Tough Mudder X Gets Underway In Hugo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Athletes will compete Friday in the ultimate race built for speed, agility and strength. Tough Mudder X is at Wild Wings of Oneka in Hugo.
The event is one mile and features 10 obstacle courses as well as 10 workouts. WCCO spoke with one of the course designers about just how difficult the events are when put together.
“We started to pair them up with some workouts that would really make them extra challenging. So, for example, funky monkey — it’s Tough Mudder’s signature monkey bar obstacle. We put pull ups right before it. You have to crank out 15 pull ups before you even get on those monkey bars,” Chris Maltbie said.
Friday’s race will air right here on WCCO and nationally on CBS September 3 at 4 p.m.
If you’d like to check it out, there are other Tough Mudder races going on in Hugo all weekend.