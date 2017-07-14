Dozier Soars, But Twins Fall To Astros 10-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Brian McCann hit a three-run home run to cap an eight-run second inning, Marwin Gonzalez had a solo homer and the Houston Astros opened the second half of the season with a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Gonzalez, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa each had an RBI to chase starter Jose Berrios (8-3). McCann, who struck out to start the second inning, greeted Phil Hughes with his homer.

Gonzalez finished with three hits and two RBIs. He smacked his solo shot in the third before Reddick hit an RBI single as the Astros built a 10-1 lead. Every Astros hitter had at least one hit.

Charlie Morton (7-3) allowed five runs — four earned — and three hits with 10 strikeouts and a career-high tying five walks in five innings.

Berrios allowed a career-high tying seven runs — two earned — and four hits in a season-low 1 2/3 innings. Berrios has allowed at least four runs in his last four starts.

Brian Dozier hit his 21st career leadoff homer, setting a franchise record. Dozier hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth, and Jorge Polanco had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

TRAINING ROOM

Twins: 1B Joe Mauer (back) worked out prior to Friday’s game and participated in batting practice. “I’d be surprised if he’s not ready to be active tomorrow,” manager Paul Molitor said. … OF Byron Buxton left the game in the sixth with left groin soreness. He was listed as day to day. … 1B Kennys Vargas was pulled in the seventh with a left foot contusion.

Astros: LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck) threw a bullpen Thursday and will likely go on a rehab assignment soon, manager A.J. Hinch said. “We need to identify what that means and how he feels and whether it’s multiple (rehab assignments) or not,” Hinch said. … RHP Collin McHugh (right elbow) will make a fourth rehab assignment Sunday at Double-A Corpus Christi, with the plan for him to go five or six innings and throw over 90 pitches.

PAUL THROWS FIRST PITCH

New Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday’s game. Paul, who was joined by his son and daughter, threw the pitch to Keuchel, then walked over to the Astros dugout where Jose Altuve shook his hand.

COLON DEBUTS IN TRIPLE-A

RHP Bartolo Colon debuted at Triple-A Rochester on Thursday night, picking up the loss after allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Colon, who was released by Atlanta at the end of June after going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA, signed a minor league deal with the Twins last week. Molitor said he hopes to have a decision on Colon in the next 24-48 hours.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (10-6) will start his 19th game of the season Saturday. Santana threw a complete game in his last outing but suffered the loss, while allowing two runs.

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (4-7) will start his 15th game of the season looking to rebound after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start.

