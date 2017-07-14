Wis. State Patrol: 3 Minn. Men Killed In I-94 Head-On Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minnesota men are dead after a head-on crash in western Wisconsin Thursday night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 at about 5:45 p.m.
A vehicle driven by 36-year-old Serghei Kundilovski crossed the median and slammed head on to another vehicle, killing all three passengers: Adam Gene Kendhammer, 32; Jeremy Andrew Berchem, 27; and Bryan Edward Rudell, 29.
Kundilovski, from California, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a local hospital.
The state patrol is investigating.
