Wis. State Patrol: 3 Minn. Men Killed In I-94 Head-On Crash

July 14, 2017 7:47 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minnesota men are dead after a head-on crash in western Wisconsin Thursday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 at about 5:45 p.m.

A vehicle driven by 36-year-old Serghei Kundilovski crossed the median and slammed head on to another vehicle, killing all three passengers: Adam Gene Kendhammer, 32; Jeremy Andrew Berchem, 27; and Bryan Edward Rudell, 29.

Kundilovski, from California, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a local hospital.

The state patrol is investigating.

