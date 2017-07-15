4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, July 15, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak shared some great ideas to enjoy this hot and humid summer day on WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning!
1. High-flying fun is taking over U.S. Bank Stadium. The Summer X-Games brings the best in moto cross, skateboarding and BMX to Minneapolis for the weekend. More than 200 athletes are competing throughout. After the competition, Australian electropop artist Flume will perform on the Commons Stage. Tickets for that show and X Games are $60.
2. From extreme sports to extreme races — things are getting wild at Canterbury Park. Camels, ostriches and zebras will take to the track for the 11th annual Extreme Race Day! The first race is at 12:45 p.m. There are also pony rides and a petting zoo for kids. Tickets start at $7.
3. Head to St. Paul for Highland Fest. There’s good food, music, and lots of local vendors along Ford Parkway. There’s also live music throughout the day, plus games and a bounce house for the kids. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Highland Fest also continues Sunday.
4. It’s the biggest horsepower party of the year. Head on down to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the annual Street Machine Nationals. There will be a driving skills challenge, burnout contest, DYNO challenge and more. Hours Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are the gate are $15.