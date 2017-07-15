Mike’s Mix: Ten 01 Punch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak seeks out the best and latest cocktails from local mixologists.
The Hilton Hotel right across the street from WCCO in downtown Minneapolis is the largest hotel in Minnesota, and actually in the surrounding five-state area. Fun fact — it’s also where I stayed when I was interviewing for this job!
But more important, they just finished up a $27-million renovation that brings several new drinking and dining options — including Ten 01 Social.
Ten 01 Punch
Instructions
In a pint glass (or muddle glass) muddle together lemon wheels, strawberries and simple syrup. Then add in fresh lemon juice and bourbon. Shake cocktail for roughly 8-10 seconds. Strain into glass with fresh ice and top with Sprite.
Ten 01 Social has a food and drink menu that highlight local and regional ingredients, plus local culinary trends.