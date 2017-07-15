Sheriff’s Office: Woman, 61, Dies After Falling Out Of Truck Bed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 61-year-old woman is dead after falling out of a truck bed and hitting her head Saturday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding in the bed of a pickup truck driving slowly in Alexandria.
When she fell out, she struck her head on the pavement and suffered severe head trauma. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor and no charges are expected in this incident. The woman’s identity has not been released.