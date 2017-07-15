WEEKEND BREAK: Smoothie Smackdown! | Muscle Car Mania | Knockerball Soccer...With A Bull?

Sheriff’s Office: Woman, 61, Dies After Falling Out Of Truck Bed

July 15, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 61-year-old woman is dead after falling out of a truck bed and hitting her head Saturday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding in the bed of a pickup truck driving slowly in Alexandria.

When she fell out, she struck her head on the pavement and suffered severe head trauma. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor and no charges are expected in this incident. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch