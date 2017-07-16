DVS Upgrades Could Impact Services This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services is upgrading its computer system next week.
And, here’s a look at how that will be affecting customers. From Monday, July 17 until July 24, there will be limited services online. Vehicle tab renewal and other services won’t be available.
From July 20 to the 24th, you won’t be able to renew tabs, get a new license plate or apply for a new title in person. You can still get or update a driver’s license, permit or ID card. However, D-V-S offices may have different hours or be closed.
On Saturday, July 22, most DVS and deputy registrar offices won’t be open. And the ones that are open won’t have driver’s license, vehicle registration or title services available.