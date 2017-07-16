WEEKEND BREAK: Smoothie Smackdown! | Muscle Car Mania | Knockerball Soccer...With A Bull?

Hennepin County Attorney Hosting Convention For Prosecutors

July 16, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Convention, Governor Mark Dayton, Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Prosecutors, Sex Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is hosting a convention for prosecutors from across the country.

The three-day conference is focusing on reducing violence against women and their exploitation. Speakers range from experts on sex and human trafficking to airline and hotel industry executives.

Governor Mark Dayton welcomed the group of about 250 people to Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

“Your experiences and insights will be invaluable guides to the rest of us in arresting literally and figuratively the predators and perpetrators of these heinous acts by bringing them to justice before they commit more injustices against girls and women throughout our country,” Dayton said.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak at a luncheon for the conference on Monday.

