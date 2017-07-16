Police Seek Help Finding Lakeville Attackers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Lakeville are asking the public’s help after an attack Saturday night that left a man with a severe cut to his neck.
The Lakeville Police Department says the attack happened on the 17400 block of Glacier Way shortly before 10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim suffered a deep cut to his neck, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Police believe the victim knew his attackers. Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call 952-985-2800.