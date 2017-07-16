WEEKEND BREAK: Smoothie Smackdown! | Muscle Car Mania | Knockerball Soccer...With A Bull?

Police Seek Help Finding Lakeville Attackers

July 16, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Assault, Lakeville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Lakeville are asking the public’s help after an attack Saturday night that left a man with a severe cut to his neck.

The Lakeville Police Department says the attack happened on the 17400 block of Glacier Way shortly before 10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim suffered a deep cut to his neck, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Police believe the victim knew his attackers. Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call 952-985-2800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch