Loring Park Hosts World Refugee Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People came out on Sunday to celebrate refugees who now call Minnesota home.
“Twin Cities World Refugee Day” is usually held in St. Paul, but this year it was in Loring Park for the first time. The event featured performances, food, and a resource fair.
But organizers were really excited about a special exhibit by photographer James Bowie. He’s traveled the U.S. and photographed refugees from all over the world, including ones now in Minnesota.
“These stories really capture the beauty and the essence of refugees in Minnesota, and we really wanna give a light to them, a platform today to share their voices,” Bowie said.
This was the 11th year for the event.