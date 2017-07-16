Want To See The Northern Lights? Tonight Is Your Chance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Northern Lights were visible early Sunday morning in northern Minnesota, and there’s a chance they could be visible again Sunday night.
The curtain of light that is the Northern Lights was visible early in the morning in Grand Marais. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says our sunny conditions created a solar flare that sent energy through space toward the Earth.
Augustyniak says that energy was directed right at Earth, and it means that both Saturday night and Sunday night a ring of Aurora will form in the Northern Hemisphere. The best chance to see the northern lights is in far northern Minnesota either late Sunday night or very early Monday morning.