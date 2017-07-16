WEEKEND BREAK: Smoothie Smackdown! | Muscle Car Mania | Knockerball Soccer...With A Bull?

Police: Woman Robbed, Stabbed In Downtown Parking Ramp

July 16, 2017 12:12 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was stabbed in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning while walking with several other women.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the women were walking to the victim’s car in Ramp B on Second Avenue North, near Target Field.

A man with a knife took the woman’s purse and stabbed her just before 1 a.m. He fled on foot.

The victim suffered a stab wound to her chest. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say a second woman suffered a minor cut to her hand during the altercation.

No arrests have been made.

