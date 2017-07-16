March Held To Honor Philando Castile On 34th Birthday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — People in St. Paul came together on Sunday to honor the life of Philando Castile on what would’ve been his 34th birthday.
The group held a march to express their concern over racial profiling by police. They are upset that Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Castile during a traffic stop last July.
They are asking for police to be held accountable when they use deadly force.
During the trial, Yanez testified that he feared for his life when Castile reached for his gun. Yanez no longer works for the St. Anthony Police Department.