Celebrities Hit St. Paul For Annual Starkey Gala

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Many celebrities hit to the Twin Cities on Sunday for the big Starkey Gala.
This is the 17th anniversary of the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s “So The World May Hear Awards” Gala. It’s at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.
Actor Ben Affleck is going to be honored Sunday night for his humanitarian work with the Eastern Congo Initiative. Steven Tyler, Darius Rucker and John Fogerty are some of the performers at the Gala.
Sinbad is the emcee. Many celebrities and professional athletes are expected to attend, including Caitlyn Jenner.
