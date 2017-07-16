WEEKEND BREAK: Smoothie Smackdown! | Muscle Car Mania | Knockerball Soccer...With A Bull?

Celebrities Hit St. Paul For Annual Starkey Gala

July 16, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Caitlyn Jenner, darius rucker, So The World May Hear Awards Gala, Starkey Hearing Foundation, Steven Tyler

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Many celebrities hit to the Twin Cities on Sunday for the big Starkey Gala.

This is the 17th anniversary of the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s “So The World May Hear Awards” Gala. It’s at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.

Actor Ben Affleck is going to be honored Sunday night for his humanitarian work with the Eastern Congo Initiative. Steven Tyler, Darius Rucker and John Fogerty are some of the performers at the Gala.

Sinbad is the emcee. Many celebrities and professional athletes are expected to attend, including Caitlyn Jenner.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch