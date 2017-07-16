Sheriff: 5 Hurt After Tesla Autopilot Flips Car Into Marsh

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say five people were hurt Saturday when the autopilot feature on a Tesla electric car suddenly accelerated, causing it to flip into a marsh.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the rollover crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 141st Street Northeast and 172nd Avenue Northeast in Irving Township.
Deputies found the 2016 Tesla upside-down.
Behind the wheel was 58-year-old David Clark of Eden Prairie. He was traveling east on 172nd Avenue and approaching the intersection when the electric car suddenly accelerated, causing it to shoot off the road and flip over.
The sheriff’s office says Clark and his four passengers suffered minor injuries.