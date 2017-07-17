2 Teenage Girls Injured In UTV Crash

July 17, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Normanna Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two teenage girls are hospitalized Monday after the utility-terrain vehicle they were riding on overturned.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found four 15-year-old girls at the scene of a UTV crash in Normanna Township around noon.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was making a sharp left-hand turn when the UTV overturned, landing on its side.

One girl sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital. Another was hospitalized with a leg injury. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three of the girls were wearing seatbelts and none were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch