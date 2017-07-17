2 Teenage Girls Injured In UTV Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two teenage girls are hospitalized Monday after the utility-terrain vehicle they were riding on overturned.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found four 15-year-old girls at the scene of a UTV crash in Normanna Township around noon.
The sheriff’s office said the driver was making a sharp left-hand turn when the UTV overturned, landing on its side.
One girl sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital. Another was hospitalized with a leg injury. Both injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three of the girls were wearing seatbelts and none were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remains under investigation.