4 Things To Know: Best Companies For Women, Ryan Lochte & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Monday, July 17. They include new approval ratings released on President Donald Trump, and a record set by tennis phenomenon Roger Federer.
Trump Approval Ratings Hit New Low
President Donald Trump starts the week with a 36 percent approval rating. That’s the lowest for a president in 70 years. One of President Trump’s private attorneys spent Sunday defending Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton during the election. While critics insist Trump Jr.’s story keeps changing, his father’s lawyer maintains the president’s son did nothing illegal.
Lochte Off The Hook In Brazil
A Brazilian court has dismissed the criminal case against American swimmer Ryan Lochte. Last year, prosecutors charged him with filing a false robbery report during the Olympics in Rio. Surveillance video showed Lochte and three other swimmers getting to a confrontation with security guards at a gas station. But the court found Lochte’s robbery claim did not constitute the filing of a fake report. Lochte later said he was drunk during the whole thing.
Roger Federer Wins 8th At Wimbledon
Roger Federer has once again broken a record on the tennis court. On Sunday, he became the first man to win eight Wimbledon titles after beating Marin Cilic. At 35, he’s also the oldest men’s winner since 1930. Federer has won 19 grand slam titles throughout his career.
New List Boasts Top Companies For Women
Boston Consulting Group is the best company to work for if you’re a woman, according to Fairy God Boss, a job review site exclusively for women. Dell, Accenture, Pepsi and General Electric round of the top five. Target ranked 21st on the list. The results are from a survey of roughly 15,000 women.