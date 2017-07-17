Colorado Homicide Suspect Arrested At Bloomington Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a suspect wanted in connection with a recent homicide in Colorado Springs, Col., was arrested early Monday morning at a Bloomington hotel.
The Minnesota State Patrol says just after midnight, troopers spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked outside the Super 8 Hotel on the 7800 block of 2nd Avenue South. The vehicle, being driven by Derrick Davis, was unoccupied at the time.
Authorities determined that Davis had checked into the hotel earlier that night. They established a perimeter at the scene and called in the Bloomington Emergency Response Unit.
Just after 6 a.m. Monday, authorities called a room that Davis was in with two other adults. All three came out of the room without incident. Davis, 59, was arrested and held on the homicide warrant out of Colorado. The two other adults were questioned at the scene and released.