Colorado Homicide Suspect Arrested At Bloomington Hotel

July 17, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Colorado, Derrick Davis, Homicide, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a suspect wanted in connection with a recent homicide in Colorado Springs, Col., was arrested early Monday morning at a Bloomington hotel.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just after midnight, troopers spotted the suspect’s vehicle parked outside the Super 8 Hotel on the 7800 block of 2nd Avenue South. The vehicle, being driven by Derrick Davis, was unoccupied at the time.

Authorities determined that Davis had checked into the hotel earlier that night. They established a perimeter at the scene and called in the Bloomington Emergency Response Unit.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, authorities called a room that Davis was in with two other adults. All three came out of the room without incident. Davis, 59, was arrested and held on the homicide warrant out of Colorado. The two other adults were questioned at the scene and released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch