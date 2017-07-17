TORNADO WARNINGS: St. Louis County until 7:45 p.m. | Forecast | Weather App

Surveillance Images Show Moments Before Stabbing In Downtown Mpls. Parking Ramp

July 17, 2017 6:26 PM By Esme Murphy
Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Esme Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late Monday afternoon Minneapolis police released images of a man they say stabbed a young woman in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp early Saturday morning.

The woman was stabbed in the chest as she walked with four friends.

She was admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center early Saturday morning in critical condition.

Minneapolis Police say Monday she is in serious condition.

Surveillance pictures show the suspect in an elevator.

pic1 Surveillance Images Show Moments Before Stabbing In Downtown Mpls. Parking Ramp

(credit: Minneapolis Police Department)

They also show him with the young women moments before the attack.

The ramp is Ramp B on North Second Street and connects to Target Field.

The five young women were out together for a night on the town that nearly turned deadly.

The first image shows the young man in an elevator in Ramp B.

Just moments later the man is joined by five young women all in their twenties and early thirties.

pic2 Surveillance Images Show Moments Before Stabbing In Downtown Mpls. Parking Ramp

(credit: Minneapolis Police Department)

Minneapolis Police say it was right after this the man slashed one of the women on her hand, stabbed another in the chest and then ran off with that woman’s purse.

For years Minneapolis Police and city officials have struggled to curb violent incidents on weekends in the downtown area.

Council Member Jacob Frey who represents downtown says more needs to be done.

“In some of these ramps you need visibility, obviously cameras. Yes you need visibility of both officers as well as people on the street and there are some pretty dramatic improvements that I think need to be made,” Frey said.

For those who do enjoy coming downtown  on weekends this attack is a shock, especially since many young women like Shukeana Calhoun have always thought there is safety in numbers.

“That scares me a lot because me and my friends, we are young ladies, we go out a lot, we like to have fun and to know that something like that can happen in downtown Minneapolis its very scary. It’s sad,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with any information who recognizes this man to please call Minneapolis Police at the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

Again the woman who was stabbed in the chest is in serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, her friend who was slashed on the hand suffered a minor injury.

More from Esme Murphy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch