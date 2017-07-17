Surveillance Images Show Moments Before Stabbing In Downtown Mpls. Parking Ramp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late Monday afternoon Minneapolis police released images of a man they say stabbed a young woman in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp early Saturday morning.

The woman was stabbed in the chest as she walked with four friends.

She was admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center early Saturday morning in critical condition.

Minneapolis Police say Monday she is in serious condition.

Surveillance pictures show the suspect in an elevator.

They also show him with the young women moments before the attack.

The ramp is Ramp B on North Second Street and connects to Target Field.

The five young women were out together for a night on the town that nearly turned deadly.

The first image shows the young man in an elevator in Ramp B.

Just moments later the man is joined by five young women all in their twenties and early thirties.

Minneapolis Police say it was right after this the man slashed one of the women on her hand, stabbed another in the chest and then ran off with that woman’s purse.

For years Minneapolis Police and city officials have struggled to curb violent incidents on weekends in the downtown area.

Council Member Jacob Frey who represents downtown says more needs to be done.

“In some of these ramps you need visibility, obviously cameras. Yes you need visibility of both officers as well as people on the street and there are some pretty dramatic improvements that I think need to be made,” Frey said.

For those who do enjoy coming downtown on weekends this attack is a shock, especially since many young women like Shukeana Calhoun have always thought there is safety in numbers.

“That scares me a lot because me and my friends, we are young ladies, we go out a lot, we like to have fun and to know that something like that can happen in downtown Minneapolis its very scary. It’s sad,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with any information who recognizes this man to please call Minneapolis Police at the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

Again the woman who was stabbed in the chest is in serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, her friend who was slashed on the hand suffered a minor injury.