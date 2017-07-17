Heat Index Could Exceed 100 Degrees Monday In Western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re going to be outside Monday afternoon, be warned that it’s going to be extremely hot in parts of Minnesota.
WCCO Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says high temperatures Monday are expected to be in the low 90s for much of Minnesota, and dew points near 70 degrees will make the heat feel oppressive. Heat indexes could be near or exceed 100 degrees in parts of western Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for counties in western Minnesota. It includes areas near Alexandria and extending as far south as Redwood Falls, Marshall and west to the South Dakota border. The heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bearse says the areas in the heat advisory will feel like 98 to 103 degrees for much of the afternoon.
Residents in the areas of the advisory should stay inside if they can, but if you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water.
There is also a slight threat for severe weather in parts of Minnesota Monday night with a better chance for storms in the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday.