Justine Damond’s Loved Ones ‘Desperate For Information’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The life of Justine Damond, the woman who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer over the weekend, was an open book for all to see.

The meditation teacher’s lessons live on through social media, but all who knew the Australian native wonder how she could have met such a violent end in Minneapolis’ quiet Fulton neighborhood.

“We’ve lost the dearest of people, and we are desperate for information,” said her fiancé, Don Damond, when speaking to reporters Monday afternoon.

“Sadly,” Damond added, “her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived.”

—–

Sources tell WCCO-TV that Damond was fatally shot late Saturday night after calling 911 over concerns of hearing a possible assault. When police arrived, they spoke to Damond near an alley.

At some point, Officer Mohamed Noor, who was sitting in the squad car’s passenger seat, reached over and shot Damond.

Noor and the other officer, Matthew Harrity, are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working to figure out what happened, but few details have been released. The officers’ body cameras were not turned on during the shooting, and squad cameras didn’t capture it.

On Monday, the scene of the shooting was marked by memorials to Damond. Concerned citizens, such as Angela Johnson, felt they had to be there.

“It’s because it’s close to home,” she said. “And it’s way more real when I could be Justine.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau has called on the BCA to expedite the investigation, adding that she has many questions about the shooting.