Layered Salmon Salad With Avocado-Lime Yogurt Dressing

Recipe courtesy of Lee Clayton Roper, Seasoned Kitchen.
Warm summer evenings are the perfect time to serve a main dish salad for dinner, and since this recipe doesn’t require turning on the oven or cooktop, your kitchen stays nice and cool. Layers of lettuce, salmon, capers, onion, tomato, olives, goat cheese and pine nuts are accented by the avocado-lime yogurt dressing. Layering the ingredients in a pretty glass bowl results in a beautiful, impressive presentation; you can also layer the salad in large mason jars for a picnic. The avocado dressing is delicious on most any tossed or chopped lettuce salad.
Note the salad needs to chill for several hours or overnight, mainly to allow the dressing flavors to combine.
Serves: 6
INGREDIENTS
Salmon Salad
4 cups shredded lettuce
2 cups flaked cooked salmon
2 tablespoons capers
1/2 cup chopped red onion
2 cups chopped fresh tomato
1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives (optional)
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Avocado – Lime Yogurt Dressing
2 avocados, peeled and pitted
3/4 cup plain yogurt
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash ground cumin
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS
To make the salmon salad: In a deep 3 or 4 quart glass bowl, layer lettuce, salmon, capers, onion, tomato, olives, goat cheese and pine nuts. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set aside.
To make the dressing: In a food processor, purée avocados until smooth. Add yogurt, lime juice, garlic, salt and cumin; pulse 2 or 3 times to mix. Add salt and pepper as needed. Spread over top of salad. Cover and chill for several hours or overnight. If desired, toss the salad before serving.