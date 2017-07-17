TORNADO WARNINGS: Douglas, Morrison and Todd counties until 6:15 p.m. | Forecast | Weather App

Sheriff: $1K Worth Of Meth Seized During Traffic Stop

July 17, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Little Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota seized more than $1,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger near the intersection of First Street and Fourth Avenue in Little Falls just before 10 p.m.

The driver, 27-year-old Juan Valentin Botello Sanchez, admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. Sanchez was arrested.

Authorities seized approximately 37 grams of suspected methamphetamine from his vehicle, which they said has a street value of more than $1,000.

Sanchez is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges for second degree possession of a controlled substance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch