Sheriff: $1K Worth Of Meth Seized During Traffic Stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota seized more than $1,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Saturday night.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger near the intersection of First Street and Fourth Avenue in Little Falls just before 10 p.m.
The driver, 27-year-old Juan Valentin Botello Sanchez, admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. Sanchez was arrested.
Authorities seized approximately 37 grams of suspected methamphetamine from his vehicle, which they said has a street value of more than $1,000.
Sanchez is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges for second degree possession of a controlled substance.