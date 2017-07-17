Sheriff: Up To 40,000 Mink Released From Minnesota Fur Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say up to 40,000 mink are on the loose in central Minnesota after being released overnight from a fur farm.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the animals were released by someone (or a group of people) who broke into Lang Farms near Eden Valley. The suspect(s) dismantled the exterior fence surrounding the mink barns and let all the animals free from their cages.
The sheriff’s office says between 30,000 and 40,000 animals — an estimated value of over $750,000 — are on the loose.
The minks will struggle to survive in the wild, the sheriff’s office says, adding that they could pose a threat to native habitats.
Those who see mink in the area are not encouraged to approach the animals but to call Lang Farms at 320-453-4750. The company may attempt to recapture the animals.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, mink naturally live all across Minnesota.
The water-loving mammals eat creatures that live in wetlands, such as fish, frogs, ducks, worms, and crayfish. Their wild populations are currently considered healthy.