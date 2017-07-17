Minneapolis Man Drowns While Rafting In Montana

July 17, 2017 11:46 AM
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A 44-year-old Minnesota man drowned in a weekend rafting accident in northwestern Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said Monday that Lee Alan Gebro of Minneapolis died Friday evening after the raft he was in flipped in a hazardous section of the North Fork of the Flathead River, north of Columbia Falls.

Curry says Gebro helped his two friends, who had also been thrown from the raft, get to shore. He drowned when he went back to try and retrieve the raft.

A dive team recovered Gebro’s body on Saturday in about 15 feet of water.

Curry says none of the three were wearing life jackets.

