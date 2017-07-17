Mohamed Noor

I believe that Justine may have been “excited” about her call to 911 (since Australians don’t call the police because they don’t need to and she may have been a little distraut) and that Officer Noor, being raised Muslim-Somalian has deemed women (white or whatever) as “disposable”.
I believe that he shot her because she was maybe “excited”!?? But now we’ll never know because the Officers didn’t record any of the events/incident.
I feel he should be fired and spend time in jail/prison!! Why are we hiring Somalians before they are tested and trained and psycholigically tested before they are put on “the Force”??
PLEASE don’t ever send out any Somalian Officers who haven’t lived here for more than 20-30 years . . . OR maybe they should be born and raised in the US before they are hired onto the Police Force?? They are raised to put women as second-class . . . and ???
One Comment
