TORNADO WARNINGS: Douglas, Morrison and Todd counties until 6:15 p.m. | Forecast | Weather App

News Click: Police Body Cams

July 17, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Body Cameras, Body Cams, Jordana Green, Justine Damond, Minneapolis Police, MPD, News Click, Police, WCCO Radio
More from The John Williams Show
Comments

One Comment

  1. Mark Gruben says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Yes, their body cameras should be turned on. Why shouldn’t they be…..or why wouldn’t they? If not, why do they have them in the first place?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch