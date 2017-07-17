I-94 Closure At Portland Tunnel Postponed Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A planned closure of Interstate 94 at the Portland Avenue Tunnel has been postponed for the second time.
Eastbound I-94 at the Portland Avenue Tunnel was set to be closed the evening of July 11 for repairs. Then, the project was slated for Tuesday, July 18.
Now, MnDOT said the closure will occur on Thursday, July 20.
This is part of the larger I-94 construction project that spans nine miles from Nicollet Avenue downtown Minneapolis to Single Creek Parkway Brooklyn Center. The main project is a resurfacing of the roadway, but several bridges and tunnels are also slated to be fixed.
Beginning at 11 p.m., a portion of I-94 east will be closed at the Portland Avenue tunnel. It will reopen at 5 a.m. July 21, weather permitting.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to I-35W south to 46th Street to I-35W north to I-94 east.
The ramp from I-394 east to I-94 east will also be closed.
Additionally, westbound lanes of I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel are still being rerouted to travel on the eastbound side.
For more information, visit MnDOt online.