St. Louis Park Becomes 2nd Minnesota City To Raise Age For Tobacco Sales

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another Minnesota city is raising the minimum age for tobacco sales.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted Monday 6-1 to raise the sale age to 21.
“It’s well-documented that people are more likely to develop a smoking habit if they start as teenagers,” Councilmember Sue Sanger said. “Raising the minimum age to 21 appears to be a very sensible and easy-to-enforce means to accomplish this.”
St. Louis Park is the second Minnesota city to raise the age. Edina’s city council voted to raise the age in May. The ordinance went into effect in that city on July 1.