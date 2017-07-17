Tornado Warnings Issued As Storms Move Through Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are moving through central Minnesota Monday evening, bringing hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Todd and Morrison counties until 6:15 p.m. and Douglas County until 6:30.

“You need to take these storms seriously if you’re in the path,” WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said.

The tornado warnings were doppler-indicated, meaning rotation has been detected, but there have been no tornado sightings yet. One warning was near the Randall area, just west of Ripley and Little Falls.

Rotations were also detected north of Long Prairie.

“Certainly enough for the National Weather Service to put out that tornado warning, and strong enough warning for folks in that area to find shelter,” Shaffer said.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were also issued for much of central Minnesota.

The storms developed earlier this afternoon and are pushing east through the state at around 25 mph, Shaffer said. Most of the severe weather is expected to stay north of the Twin Cities.

Shaffer said the main factor in these storms has been hail, although heavy rains and strong winds are also a concern.

The Twin Cities and parts of western Minnesota were under a heat advisory Monday evening as well.

There is a chance for more severe weather Tuesday afternoon into evening, Shaffer said, and another round possible Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay into the mid to upper 80s throughout the week and into the weekend.

Stay up to date on the severe weather by checking WCCO’s Weather page or downloading our weather app.