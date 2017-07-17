2 Injured After Truck, BNSF Train Crash In Beltrami Co.

July 17, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Beltrami County, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are injured after a truck and Burlington-Northern-Santa Fe freight train crashed in Beltrami County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. deputies received a call of a crash involving a pickup truck and a BNSF train at the railroad crossing at Centerline Road NW, just south of Highway #2 in Lammers Township.

Upon arrival, officers learned 73-year-old Janice R. Callahan, of Chatfield, was traveling northbound on Centerline Road NW and she entered the crossing, where she was struck by an eastbound BNSF train.

Callahan suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

Her passenger, 74-year-old Thomas Burke of Chatfield, also suffered injuries. He was taken to a local area hospital.

No BNSF employees were injured in the collision.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports found alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The cause is currently under investigation.

