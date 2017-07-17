2 Injured After Truck, BNSF Train Crash In Beltrami Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are injured after a truck and Burlington-Northern-Santa Fe freight train crashed in Beltrami County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. deputies received a call of a crash involving a pickup truck and a BNSF train at the railroad crossing at Centerline Road NW, just south of Highway #2 in Lammers Township.
Upon arrival, officers learned 73-year-old Janice R. Callahan, of Chatfield, was traveling northbound on Centerline Road NW and she entered the crossing, where she was struck by an eastbound BNSF train.
Callahan suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital by helicopter.
Her passenger, 74-year-old Thomas Burke of Chatfield, also suffered injuries. He was taken to a local area hospital.
No BNSF employees were injured in the collision.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports found alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The cause is currently under investigation.