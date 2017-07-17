It’s World Emoji Day! 😼 💪 👐

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time to send out some modern hieroglyphs, because Monday is World Emoji Day.
The July 17 holiday was created three years ago by the founder of Emojipedia, a website that keeps track of emojis.
You celebrate by sending someone an emoji, which for a number of people means spending the day doing exactly what they already do every other day of the year.
Emojis were first invented in Japan, but they spread to the U.S. after the first iPhone was released.
They’ve become so popular in pop culture that Hollywood is making them the stars of one of their new movies. “The Emoji Movie” comes out July 28, and yes 💩 is one of the stars.