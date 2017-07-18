4 Things To Know: GOP Health Care Plan, Jenner Senate Run, Subway Makeover & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump asking Republicans to create a new health care bill from scratch to Subway restaurants getting a makeover, here is a look at the top four stories from July 18, 2017.

Trump Asks GOP To Start From Scratch With Health Care Plan

President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to repeal Obamacare and work on a replacement plan from a clean slate.

The call came after Republican Sen. Mike Lee tweeted that he and Sen. Jerry Moran would not support the Senate’s new health care plan.

Vice President Mike Pence agreed with the president’s statement, saying, “inaction is not an option.”

Search Continues In Ariz. For Missing Man

The search continues in Arizona for a man who disappeared in a deadly flash flood.

Hector Garnica, 27, was one of several people swept away over the weekend.

Nine members of his extended family died in the rushing water.

Jenner For Senate?

Caitlyn Jenner said she might run for the U.S. Senate in California.

Jenner is former Olympic champion Bruce Jenner and transitioned to a woman in 2015.

The 67-year-old Republican said she’s working with activist groups to improve the GOP’s stance on lesbian, gay and transgender issues.

Subway Gets A Makeover

One of the world’s largest restaurant chains is getting a makeover.

Subway is rolling out a new look for its stores.

It includes self-order kiosks that work with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, and a more comfortable seating area with Wi-Fi and charging ports.

The sandwich chain has more than 40,000 locations around the world.