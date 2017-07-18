BCA: Officers Were ‘Startled’ By Noise Before Australian Woman’s Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman Saturday night declined to be interviewed by them.

The BCA says they did interview Officer Matthew Harrity on Tuesday, who said he and Officer Mohamed Noor responded to a report of a possible assault on the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South at about 11:30 p.m.

Harrity, who was driving the squad car, says he was startled by a loud sound right before the victim — 40-year-old Justine Damond — approached his window.

Officer Noor, who was in the front passenger seat, then reached over Harrity and fired once at Damond, striking her in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers did not have their body cameras activated, and their squad car’s video and audio-recording system was not turned on.

The shooting of Damond, who was a yoga instructor and bride-to-be, has sparked international outrage.

Harrity told investigators that he saw a young white man on a bicycle right before the shooting. He also remained at the scene while the officers were giving Damond medical attention.

The BCA would like to talk to this witness, who Harrity says was between 18 and 25 years old. Witnesses are urged to call the BCA at 651-793-7000.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is set to give a press conference about the fatal shooting later Tuesday night.