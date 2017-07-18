Belle Plaine City Council Eliminates ‘Free Speech’ Area In Vets Memorial Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Belle Plaine will eliminate a “free speech area” in a park that’s caused controversy in the small town.

Councilors made the decision at their meeting Monday night, but did not discuss the issue or open it up for public comment.

The city created the free speech area to allow for a statue, with a cross on it, to stay in the Veterans Memorial Park.

A religious freedom group threatened to sue because of the cross. The family who put up the statue then took it down.

Soon after that, the city announced a Satanic monument would be going up in the park.

On Saturday, more than 100 people protested against it.

The park will now be free of any memorials.

Belle Plaine city officials released a statement Tuesday morning: