Police: 11-Year-Old Burnsville Child Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burnsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say the child, identified as Yasin Abdulkadir, left family’s apartment located on the 1000 block of Burnsville Parkway West on Sunday at 10:40 p.m.
Yasin left on his own accord, according to his mother, and has yet to return.
Police say the child has a history of running away, and that there is no reason to suspect foul play or that he may be in danger, but his age and time he’s been gone is concerning.
Police say there have already been confirmed sightings of the child. He was last seen in the area of Burnsville Parkway and I-35W.
Yasin was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, flip flops and a red and white pants.
Anyone who sees Yasin is asked to call 911 and report his location. Anyone with tips about where he may be or past sightings should contact Detective Christine Carpenter at 952-895-4592.