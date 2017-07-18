Hennepin Ave. In Downtown Mpls. Closing Wednesday Evening For Aquatennial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re expecting to travel around downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening, expect a major road closure.
Minneapolis city officials say Hennepin Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m. for two Aquatennial events: the Twin Cities Orthopedics Torchlight 5K and the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade.’
The stretch of Hennepin that will close is from Dunwoody Boulevard to Third Street South. Dunwoody Boulevard will also close to traffic, along with the Interstate 394 exit onto Dunwoody Boulevard.
Traffic will be able to cross Hennepin at Fourth Street, Fifth Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, Maple Street /16th Street and southbound on Lyndale Avenue.
These additional streets will close from 7 to 8:30 p.m.:
• Third Street South, from First Avenue North to Second Avenue South.
• First Street North, from Hennepin to Fourth Avenue North.
• Fourth Avenue North, from First Street North to West River Parkway.
• West River Parkway, from Fourth Avenue North to Portland Avenue.
• Main Street, from Third Avenue Southeast to Sixth Avenue Southeast.