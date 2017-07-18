‘Leap Frogs’ Parachute Jumpers Dazzle St. Paul Crowds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Navy is in the Twin Cities this week. No big ships or submarines, but rather a series of family-friendly events to show people what the Navy does and its importance to national security.

The Leap Frogs Precision Parachute team took to the skies, landing at Hazel Park in St. Paul. They are all members of the SEALS.

Admiral Fritz Roegge, the Admiral in charge of the Pacific Submarine Fleet who is also a Minnesota native, threw out the first pitch at Monday night’s Twins game.

“Here in Minnesota, folks have a great appreciation for and a great respect for what the Navy does, what sailors do, (but) not a lot of understanding of it,” Roegge said. “The opportunity to come here and show kids something which is a little different. I think you saw the reaction, everybody (with) a lot of ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs,’ everybody pretty excited. And let’s face it, jumping out of a plane with a parachute, that is a pretty cool thing.”

If you missed the Leap Frogs’ Monday jump, they’ll be at the Schwan’s USA Cup soccer tournament in Blaine at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

