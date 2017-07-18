Storms Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Hail To Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After an evening of heavy rain, strong winds and damaging hail in northern Minnesota, storms are again expected to soak much of the state Wednesday.
Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says that after showers wash over the state in the morning hours, potentially severe storms look to develop in the early afternoon, starting in the northern half of the state and swinging south.
The National Weather Service says that most of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a slight risk of severe weather. The main threats are hail, damaging winds and torrential rains. The risk of tornadoes is marginal.
Warm and humid conditions continue along with periods of thunderstorms especially this afternoon and tonight. pic.twitter.com/0sQdNrTGlR
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 18, 2017
The strong storms look to move out of the state in a couple of hours. By 6 p.m., skies across the state should be clear of storms.
Looking ahead, there’s more rain on the way. Storms are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday, with another chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.