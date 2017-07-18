Storms Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Hail To Southern Minnesota

July 18, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Forecast, Severe Weather, Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After an evening of heavy rain, strong winds and damaging hail in northern Minnesota, storms are again expected to soak much of the state Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says that after showers wash over the state in the morning hours, potentially severe storms look to develop in the early afternoon, starting in the northern half of the state and swinging south.

The National Weather Service says that most of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a slight risk of severe weather. The main threats are hail, damaging winds and torrential rains. The risk of tornadoes is marginal.

The strong storms look to move out of the state in a couple of hours. By 6 p.m., skies across the state should be clear of storms.

Looking ahead, there’s more rain on the way. Storms are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday, with another chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch