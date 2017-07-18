Somali Leader Threatened After Australian Woman’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of the Somali community in Minneapolis say they have received threats following the shooting of an Australian woman by a police officer.
Justine Damond, 40, was killed after approaching a police squad car and knocking on the window. She had just called 911 to report a possible assault in her alley.
The officer involved, Mohamed Noor, is Somali American.
Mohamud Noor, executive director of the Confederation of Somali Community in Minnesota, says the officer’s ethnicity should have nothing to do with the investigation.
Noor, who is not related to the officer, says he has received what he calls hateful messages by phone, email and social media.
“It’s not about the culture of the police officer who was involved in it. It’s not about the color of his skin. It’s about accountability, transparency, justice,” Noor said. “Those are things that we all have been fighting for.”
He hopes the community will come together during this time, saying we must do better.
