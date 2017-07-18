Local Music Tap: The Replacements Releasing Live Album From 1986

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ iconic alternative rock band, The Replacements, will soon be releasing a new live album – that was recorded over 30 years ago.

On Tuesday, The Replacements announced the release of “Live At Maxwell’s 1986”, which was recorded in Hoboken, New Jersey in February of 1986.

The show has been called one of the last great performances of the original four-man lineup of the band, which includes Bob Stinson on guitar. Stinson left the band later that year.

The 24-track album will available for purchase on Oct. 6, 2017 on CD and vinyl. It will also be available on streaming services and on digital download.

Track Listing

Disc One

1. “Hayday”

2. “Color Me Impressed”

3. “Dose Of Thunder”

4. “Fox On The Run”

5. “Hold My Life”

6. “I Will Dare”

7. “Favorite Thing”

8. “Unsatisfied”

9. “Can’t Hardly Wait”

10. “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out”

11. “Takin’ A Ride”

12. “Bastards Of Young”

13. “Kiss Me On The Bus”

14. “Black Diamond”

Disc Two

1. “Johnny’s Gonna Die”

2. “Otto”

3. “I’m In Trouble”

4. “Left Of The Dial”

5. “God Damn Job”

6. “Answering Machine”

7. “Waitress In The Sky”

8. “Take Me Down To The Hospital”

9. “Gary’s Got A Boner”

10. “If Only You Were Lonely”