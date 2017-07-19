St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested At LA Airport

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Mankato Area Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rains threaten to lash Minnesota Wednesday evening south of the Interstate 94 corridor, affecting the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.

OJ Simpson To Go Before Nevada Parole Board O.J. Simpson once thrilled crowds as he ran for touchdowns and hurdled airport seats in car rental ads to achieve Hollywood celebrity before he was acquitted of murder in the 1995 "trial of the century" in Los Angeles.