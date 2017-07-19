St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested At LA Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman was arrested in Los Angeles Tuesday in connection to a 2015 homicide in St. Cloud.
Police say Cheryl Oby Albert, 24, was arrested at an airport on a warrant for suspected second-degree murder after flying from Oakland, California to Los Angeles.
She is a suspect in the shooting death of 37-year-old Keita Keletigui on June 9, 2015.
Keletigui, from St. Cloud, was found dead in an apartment on the 1200 block of Division Street East. Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry. The victim did not live in the apartment.
St. Cloud police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension partnered on the investigation, which took more than two years.
Albert is still in California, awaiting extradition.
Comments are closed.