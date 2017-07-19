TORNADO WARNINGS: Dodge and Olmsted counties until 5 p.m. | Forecast | Wx App 

Lynx Hit Century Mark In Win Over Dallas Wings

July 19, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx, Rebekkah Brunson, Sylvia Fowles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Maya Moore added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx cruised past the Dallas Wings 100-74.

Fowles, Moore and Rebekkah Brunson combined for 42 of Minnesota’s 54 first-half points Wednesday as the Lynx took a 14-point lead. Minnesota closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run, capped by Moore’s 3-pointer, for a 76-55 lead.

Brunson finished with 12 points for Minnesota (16-2), which reached the century mark for the 16th time in franchise history. The Lynx shot 57 percent from the field — Fowles went 10 of 11 and Moore was 9 of 15. Seimone Augustus had nine assists and Lindsay Whalen added seven.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 23 points for her fifth straight 20-plus game for Dallas (10-12). Glory Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Diggins-Smith added nine assists.

Kids’ day at Minnesota featured a crowd of 17,834.

