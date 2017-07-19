Jackfruit Recipes From United Noodles

“Jackfruit Kapitan Curry”
By Eric Fung, United Noodles
Ingredients:
3 20oz cans jackfruit, drained
1 T vegetable oil
3 kaffir lime leaves (one leaf = both segments) – torn into quarters
1/2 c water
1 limes, juiced
Spice Paste:
5 shallots – peeled
3 cloves of garlic – peeled and lightly crushed
2 stalks of lemongrass (use the bottom white part only, save top for pandan curry)
2 fresnos
5 dried red chilies – soaked in hot water for 10 minutes
1 T fresh galangal, peeled and chopped
2 tsp turmeric powder
1 T fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
2 candlenuts
1/4 tsp belacan
Seasoning:
2 tsp salt or to taste
3 T sugar
3/4 c coconut milk
Method:
- Add the spice paste ingredients into a food processor and blend to a fine paste.
- In a wok, heat up the oil. Then add in the blended spice paste and sauté for about 30 seconds. Then add in half of the kaffir lime leaves, and sauté the spice paste for another 2-3 minutes until aromatic.
- Add in the jackfruit and stir-fry for one minute, stirring gently to ensure the jackfruit is well coated with the spice paste but doesn’t break apart. Add water and bring it up to a simmer.
- Add in the rest of the kaffir lime leaves, and lower the heat to medium-low. Stir and continue for about 20 minutes until the gravy thickens. If the gravy gets too dry while cooking, you can add in a bit more water.
- Add the sugar, salt, lime juice and coconut milk. Turn off fire once well-combined
- Remove the lime leaves and serve with fresh sliced red bell pepper, pickled carrot, cilantro, lime wedges, roasted peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, and dried coconut.
“Spicy Korean Jackfruit Sandwiches”
By Eric Fung, United Noodles
BBQ Korean Jackfruit (for sandwich)
Ingredients:
3 cans of young green jackfruit
1 teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon Brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground Cayanne
1 tablespoon soy
3 tablespoons gochugang
2 1/2 cups vegetable stock
Method:
- Drain and rinse jackfruit thoroughly.
- By hand, separate jackfruit into small pieces.
- Mix all dry ingredients for Spice rub in a large bowl then toss in jackfruit, coating thoroughly.
- Heat veggie stock and gochugang in a large pot. Just before boiling add the jackfruit mixture and mix well. Allow the mixture to boil and reduce all liquid in the pot.
Kimchi Pickles
Ingredients:
2 cucumbers, sliced thick like bread & butter pickles
2 tbsp salt
Method:
In a bowl, evenly coat the sliced cucumbers in the salt. Place in refrigerator and let rest for 2 hours. Then, rinse the salt off the cucumbers.
Pickling Liquid
Ingredients:
2/3 c sambal
2/3 c rice vin
2/3 c brown sugar
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp minced garlic
Method:
- Combine pickling liquid ingredients in food processor until sugar is incorporated.
- Pour the pickling liquid over the cucumbers, cover with a snug lid, and let sit in refrigerator overnight.
Korean Cabbage Slaw
Slaw Veg
1/2 head napa cabbage, finely shredded
1 large carrot, julienned
4 oz snow peas, julienned
1/2 c chopped cilantro
Dressing
1/2 c rice wine vin
2 tsp gochugang
1 tbsp Korean chili flakes
2.5 tbsp brown sugar
2 c Kewpie Mayo
1/4 c toasted sesame seeds
Whisk dressing ingredients together. Add enough dressing to coat the slaw veg to your desired sauciness.
Spicy Korean Jackfruit Sandwich Preparation
- In a saute pan with 2 tsp sesame oil, toast the bun cut side down.
- On the bottom bun, lay down 3-4 drained pickles, and then the BBQ jackfruit.
- On the top bun, place some of the mixed Korean slaw.
- Put this tasty sandwich together and enjoy!
