Severe Weather: Updates | Radar | Alerts | Lastest Forecast | Wx App 

After Major Storm, Beloved Long Prairie Drive-In Hopes To Rebuild

July 19, 2017 10:00 PM By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under: Kate Raddatz, Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A favorite place for WCCO viewers to watch movies under the stars needs help this week.

Three years ago, you voted the Long Drive-In in Long Prairie the best drive-in movie theater in Minnesota. Earlier this week, a storm left its giant screen in shambles.

“It basically came from behind it and pushed it all forward,” said Michelle Claseman, who owns the drive-in with her husband Daniel.

drive in damage After Major Storm, Beloved Long Prairie Drive In Hopes To Rebuild

(credit: CBS)

All that’s left of the original screen is some tattered scaffolding and a few white panels. It’s where families have watched movies after sunset for over a half a century.

“It’s been watching over the yard for 60 years, so you can just imagine how it’s watched time change,” Michelle said.

Storms that came through Long Prairie Monday ripped off the screen panels and scattered them across the rows that would normally be filled with cars

drive in damage 2 After Major Storm, Beloved Long Prairie Drive In Hopes To Rebuild

(credit: CBS)

It’s a loss felt not just by the owners, but by people all over the state who have been commenting by the hundreds on pictures of the damage on Facebook.

“We were taking about why people come here — sometimes two to three hours before the gate opens — and I said they talk to one another,” Michelle said. “They put their phones away and socialize with one another.”

After being in Michelle’s family for more than three decades, they haven’t changed a thing with the 1950s interior. It ensures kids and adults get a trip back in time. It’s why rebuilding the screen will save much more than just a trip to the movies.

“We will be going up, no matter what,” Daniel said.

“What makes it worth it is talking to that one person that’s never been to a drive-in, and they’re so excited to finally be at one,” Michelle said.

The drive-in is closed until the Clasemans can possibly get the screen fixed. It’s unclear how much insurance will cover. One repair estimate was close to $200,000.

If you’d like to help the Long Drive-In rebuild, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

More from Kate Raddatz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch