Severe Weather: Updates | Radar | Alerts | Lastest Forecast | Wx App 

St. Paul Man Dies After Crash With Light Rail Train Saturday

July 19, 2017 8:11 PM
Filed Under: Green Line, Light Rail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is dead after his car was hit by a light rail train on the green line Saturday night.

Metro Transit says 29-year-old Nicholas Westlake has died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash near the Stadium Village stop this weekend.

car collides with light rail train near stadium village St. Paul Man Dies After Crash With Light Rail Train Saturday

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the Westlake and a passenger — Neli Pekova — were driving south on Eustis Street when a westbound train hit their car on University Avenue. Pekova was able to get out of the car on her own while St. Paul firefighters had to extract Westlake from the vehicle.

Both were treated at Regions Hospital after the crash. Metro Transit says Westlake died from his injuries Monday.

Metro Transit Police say the train operator remains on administrative leave — as is standard procedure — as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch