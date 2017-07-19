St. Paul Man Dies After Crash With Light Rail Train Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is dead after his car was hit by a light rail train on the green line Saturday night.
Metro Transit says 29-year-old Nicholas Westlake has died as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash near the Stadium Village stop this weekend.
Officials say the Westlake and a passenger — Neli Pekova — were driving south on Eustis Street when a westbound train hit their car on University Avenue. Pekova was able to get out of the car on her own while St. Paul firefighters had to extract Westlake from the vehicle.
Both were treated at Regions Hospital after the crash. Metro Transit says Westlake died from his injuries Monday.
Metro Transit Police say the train operator remains on administrative leave — as is standard procedure — as the investigation continues.